Gmail now rolling out support for multiple email signatures

You’ll soon be able to easily switch between multiple email signatures on Gmail thanks to a new update rolling out now.
Google announced the new feature in a G Suite blog post, noting that users will be able to set up multiple signatures in Gmail on the web. Further, users will be able to quickly change signatures by clicking a ‘pen’ icon when composing a new message.
Currently, Gmail only supports having one signature, which can be a frustration for those who use their account to communicate with a wide variety of people. For example, people who use Gmail to communicate across organizations or teams, or across different languages, could benefit from having multiple signatures.
It could also be a helpful feature for shaking up your signature between new emails, replies and other communications.
To set up the feature, users will need to head to Settings (the gear icon) > Settings > General > scroll to ‘Signature’ and select ‘Create New.’ From there, users can add multiple signatures.
Google says the feature is already rolling out to Rapid Release domains and it could take up to 15 days for the feature to show up. It’ll also begin rolling out to Scheduled Release domains on March 24th. Again, it could take up to 15 days to show up. Finally, multiple signatures will be available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Gmail accounts.
You can learn more about the multiple signatures feature on the Google blog.
