Ontario government announces $8.2 million in broadband infrastructure in Oxford

The government of Ontario has issued up to $8.2 million in broadband infrastructure in Oxford County.
This is part of the province’s efforts to improve broadband access in Southwestern Ontario with a combined $150 million investment to bring reliable internet to thousands of homes and businesses.
The investment will be issued by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), which is a not-for-profit corporation initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario.
“Far too many families and businesses in our community are frustrated because they don’t have a reliable internet connection. Our government’s investment will help connect them and create new opportunities,” said Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ernie Hardeman in a press release.
The government says that increasing access to high-speed internet will better equip communities and businesses in Oxford County to compete in regional and global markets and attract new jobs.
This marks the third phase of the SWIFT project. In total, the project will invest more than $190 million in expanding broadband in Ontario including funding from federal, provincial and municipal governments.
In January, the Ontario government announced a combined investment of up to $35 million through SWIFT to help provide high-speed internet for approximately 10,700 homes and businesses in Lambton, Wellington and Norfolk counties.
Ontario’s Broadband and Cellular Action Plan is expected to generate up to $1 billion in total investment over five years, resulting in new connections for up to 220,000 homes and businesses.
Source: Government of Ontario
