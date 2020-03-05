PREVIOUS|
News

Spotify reportedly working on in-app voice controls

This iteration of the feature only works while the app is open

Mar 5, 2020

10:59 AM EST

0 comments

Notable app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has discovered that an internal build of the Spotify app features ‘Hey Spotify’ voice commands.

So far, the controls only work when the app is open, but the presence of this toggle suggests that the company might be working on a robust set of commands.

For example, being able to say things like, “Hey Spotify, pause,” to pause your music might be pretty handy if you’re listening to a song or a podcast on your phone and your hands are dirty.

There have been rumours in the past that Spotify is working on some kind of voice-activated device for cars, so this feature could be a way to teach people how to use the company’s voice controls before that features launches, if it ever does.

While this is exciting functionality for Spotify to be building in-house, it’s unclear how useful it will be since Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant can all already play music on Spotify through voice controls.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane)

Related Articles

News

Feb 27, 2020

12:54 PM EST

Spotify’s latest iOS update makes the app easier to use with one hand

News

Feb 13, 2020

8:04 AM EST

Spotify makes it easier to research songs by who wrote them

News

Mar 3, 2020

10:48 AM EST

Spotify launches two people $13 Duo plans in Canada

Comments