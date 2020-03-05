After quickly selling out, Samsung Canada announced today that additional inventory of the foldable Galaxy Z Flip will be back in stock tomorrow, March 6th.
“The demand for this device truly exceeded our expectations, and we’re pleased to release a new batch of Galaxy Z Flip devices to Canadians tomorrow,” says Jennifer Safruk, vice-president of mobile business at Samsung Canada.
There is no indication as to how many units have been sold, however, the Flip Z is available in ‘Mirror Purple’ and Mirror Black’ for $1,819 CAD at Samsung Experience locations, or through Rogers, Telus, Bell, Virgin, Vidéotron, Freedom Mobile and SaskTel for as low as $0 on-term.
Samsung Canada did note that there will once again be ‘limited quantities’ available.
