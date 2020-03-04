Google’s long awaiting wireless Pixel Buds are one step closer to release as they pass Wireless Power Consumption certification for the first time.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Google’s long-teased wireless earbuds pop up in a certification listing. In late January, the headphones passed through the Bluetooth Consortium’s certification, letting us know that they support Bluetooth 5.0.
Now that they’ve passed the Wireless Power test, we know that the charging case supports wireless charging up to five watts. This isn’t a super fast power transfer, but since the headphone likely have tiny batteries, they’ll likely charge up quickly enough.
When Google launched the headphones it said that the earbuds themselves have five hours of battery life and the case brings the total charge up to 24 hours.
