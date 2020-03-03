Virgin offering unlimited home internet with $20 monthly credit for 12 months

Virgin is now running an unlimited home internet promotion that includes $20 monthly credit for 12 months.
According to Virgin’s site, this offer is available to new members when they sign up for either the 50Mbps plan or 100Mbps plan.
With the $20 credit, this brings the former plan to $40/month for 12 months and the latter plan to $50/month.
Note that Virgin’s home internet plans are only available in Ontario and Quebec. If you’re located in either province, you can see whether these offers are available to you here.
