Virgin offering unlimited home internet with $20 monthly credit for 12 months

Save $20 for 12 months on one of two home internet plans

Mar 3, 2020

3:20 PM EST

Virgin is now running an unlimited home internet promotion that includes $20 monthly credit for 12 months.

According to Virgin’s site, this offer is available to new members when they sign up for either the 50Mbps plan or 100Mbps plan.

With the $20 credit, this brings the former plan to $40/month for 12 months and the latter plan to $50/month.

Note that Virgin’s home internet plans are only available in Ontario and Quebec. If you’re located in either province, you can see whether these offers are available to you here.

