PREVIOUS|
News

Oppo makes an Android version of the Apple Watch because why not?

At least it comes in a really cool blue

Mar 3, 2020

7:03 PM EST

0 comments

Chinese technology company Oppo has started teasing its upcoming Oppo Watch and it reminds me of something, but I just can’t put my finger on it.

The watch has a rectangular watch face and even some of the software we’ve seen so far looks like icons and colours that Apple uses on the Apple Watch.

Where the watch differs is that instead of featuring a digital crown to navigate the OS it has two buttons like some other Wear OS devices. These ads also show off the watch in an almost midnight/navy blue colour that looks pretty attractive.

Overall, it’s just another Android-based smartwatch that isn’t going to come to Canada.

Source: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Aug 10, 2017

6:09 PM EDT

Facebook issues a challenge by unveiling Watch, its own proprietary video platform

News

Jun 25, 2019

3:02 PM EDT

Oppo VP admits company’s under-display selfie camera tech is not perfect

News

Jun 26, 2019

12:26 PM EDT

Oppo reveals its in-display camera technology at MWC Shanghai

News

May 23, 2018

10:35 AM EDT

Samsung might be developing a Wear OS smart watch

Comments