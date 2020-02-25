LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 update coming to Canada as soon as February 26

Canadian LG G8 ThinQ owners should be excited — they’re about to get Android 10.
MobileSyrup received a tip from a reader that LG was preparing to start rolling the Android 10 update out to G8 owners in Canada.
According to the tipster, the update was already available through ‘LG Bridge’ and would come soon via an over-the-air (OTA) update. LG Bridge, for those unfamiliar with it, is a desktop program that allows users to transfer contacts, images, videos and audio files between a computer and an LG mobile device.
According to LG’s support website, Bridge can also aid in software updates. Those interested can learn more on LG’s website.
However, those waiting for an OTA update may not need to wait much longer. After receiving the tip, we looked for update schedules from various Canadian carriers. Fido’s OS Upgrade Schedule page lists the LG G8 Android 10 update as coming on February 26th. The Rogers Upgrade Schedule simply lists the LG G8 Android 10 update as ‘coming soon.’
While these data can sometimes change or shift, given the proximity of information I’d expect the OTA update to arrive in Canada soon, which is good news for LG G8 owners.
