Vancouver SkyTrain gets access to Telus’ network in Dunsmuir tunnel

Telus has activated its network in the Dunsmuir tunnel so that Vancouver SkyTrain riders can have online access when they’re underground.
The Dunsmuir tunnel is a section of Vancouver transit that’s under the city’s downtown core. Since it’s underground, there’s no cell service unless a carrier rents or installs their own equipment in the tunnel. Telus has now done this so anyone on its networks can be online underground.
This includes Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile customers, and Telus says that these customers will be able to access their network at all points on the Expo Line.
Rogers, Bell and Freedom all also have service in the tunnel.
Source: Telus
Comments