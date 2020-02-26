PREVIOUS|
News

Vancouver SkyTrain gets access to Telus’ network in Dunsmuir tunnel

If you're on Telus' network, your transit experience might be a little bit better now

Feb 26, 2020

1:44 PM EST

0 comments

Telus has activated its network in the Dunsmuir tunnel so that Vancouver SkyTrain riders can have online access when they’re underground.

The Dunsmuir tunnel is a section of Vancouver transit that’s under the city’s downtown core. Since it’s underground, there’s no cell service unless a carrier rents or installs their own equipment in the tunnel. Telus has now done this so anyone on its networks can be online underground.

This includes Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile customers, and Telus says that these customers will be able to access their network at all points on the Expo Line.

Rogers, Bell and Freedom all also have service in the tunnel.

Source: Telus

Related Articles

News

Feb 21, 2020

10:30 AM EST

Telus brings back $85/20GB promotional plan once again

Business

Feb 5, 2020

2:18 PM EST

Taxi companies in Vancouver seek injunction to stop Uber, Lyft from operating

News

Feb 13, 2020

10:51 AM EST

Bell raising older Basic phone plan costs by $1 to $10 per month

News

Feb 19, 2020

12:23 PM EST

Telus says its service now reaches every B.C. community with 1,000 residents

Comments