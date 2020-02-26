Someone figured out how to play Stadia without a controller on a phone

Two days ago, a Reddit user discovered how to play Google Stadia games on their phone with an onscreen controller.
Since Stadia launched last November, users could only play with either a controller or a mouse and keyboard combination. Now, if you have a phone or a touchscreen laptop, you can download a feature from Github using a weird, but not overly complex set of instructions.
For instance, you’re playing Stadia on your phone via Chrome instead of the Stadia app. That’s because the onscreen controls that you download are a Chrome Extension.
For the full detailed instructions, there’s a well-written list on the Github page and a YouTube video.
Since this is a Chrome Extension, you can install it on a touchscreen Chromebook or Windows laptop as well if you want. All of that said, it takes up a lot of screen real estate, so it does have its drawbacks. So far a handful of phones from Google, Asus, Razer and Samsung support Stadia, and this workaround should work on all of them.
Still, it’s nice to have the option to whip out your phone and play games when your away from a controller.
