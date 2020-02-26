PREVIOUS
Surface Duo has a ‘peek’ feature lets users glance at notifications

The Surface Duo's peek feature will let users glance at notifications without fully opening the handset

Feb 26, 2020

2:18 PM EST

A recently leaked video posted to Twitter reveals a little more about Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen Android tablet, the Surface Duo.

The video showcases how users can check notifications on the tablet without totally opening the device. This peek feature will also work if someone is calling, with the Android notifications appearing on the right-hand display.

 

Completely opening the tablet will accept the call, and you can slam it shut to reject or silence calls.

Microsoft will likely reveal more information about how the Surface Duo and Surface Neo work at its Build conference in May. The Duo and the Neo are slated to release this coming holiday season.

The video was shared by well know leaker WalkingCat.

Source: Walking Cat @h0x0d

