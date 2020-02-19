Samsung’s newest phones are the latest devices to join the wireless Android Auto bandwagon.
The South Korean tech giant’s upcoming Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip aren’t even out yet, but Google says that these devices will work with the wireless connection standard.
The only fine print on Google’s site says that the phones need to be running Android 10 or higher, but since they come with Android 20 out of the box, this isn’t a huge deal.
The other phones that support wireless connection are:
- Pixel 3 series (Android 8 and up)
- Pixel 4 series (Android 10)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (Android 9 and up)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (Android 9 and up)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (Android 9 and up)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8, 9 and 10 (Android 9 and up)
- Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X & Nexus 6P also support wireless connections in most countries
The Galaxy Flip and S20 series aren’t on sale here yet, but the Flip is launching in Canada on February 21st. On the other hand, S20 series will hit store shelves on March 6th, and is available for pre-order now.
Source: Google
