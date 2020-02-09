Samsung shows off Galaxy Z Flip in 30-second commercial during Oscars 2020

Samsung is preparing to show off its latest flagship smartphones in a few days. However, during the 2020 Oscars, a 30-second commercial Samsung revealed its next foldable smartphone.
The tagline of the Galaxy Z Flip entices those interested in the influencer-marketed device to ‘change the shape of the future.”
Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020
While the specs were not revealed, Samsung shows the device folding at 90 and 180 degrees with the option to use the Android 10-powered smartphone from the front display via notifications, or flip it open to a larger display. In addition, it seems Google Dua is the video chat app that will come pre-installed.
It’s expected that the Galaxy Z Flip will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 3,300mAh battery, and also come with the ability to
The Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series will officially be unveiled at Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11th.
Source: Mark Gurman
