PREVIOUS
News

Samsung shows off Galaxy Z Flip in 30-second commercial during Oscars 2020

Samsung says it will 'change the shape of the future"

Feb 9, 2020

9:01 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is preparing to show off its latest flagship smartphones in a few days. However, during the 2020 Oscars, a 30-second commercial Samsung revealed its next foldable smartphone.

The tagline of the Galaxy Z Flip entices those interested in the influencer-marketed device to ‘change the shape of the future.”

While the specs were not revealed, Samsung shows the device folding at 90 and 180 degrees with the option to use the Android 10-powered smartphone from the front display via notifications, or flip it open to a larger display. In addition, it seems Google Dua is the video chat app that will come pre-installed.

It’s expected that the Galaxy Z Flip will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 3,300mAh battery, and also come with the ability to

The Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series will officially be unveiled at Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11th.

Source: Mark Gurman

Related Articles

News

Jan 30, 2020

12:02 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to sport purple colour and 1.05-inch outer display

News

Jan 20, 2020

11:55 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to feature 12-megapixel shooter and purple variant

Comments