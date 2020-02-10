Netflix takes home just two Oscars despite leading the nominations

Netflix won only two Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards, despite having 24 nominations, two of which were for Best Picture.
Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Marriage Story, and American Factory won best Feature Documentary.
Marriage Story and The Irishman were both nominated for Best Picture, but the award went to Parasite. Although The Irishman was nominated for ten awards, it didn’t receive a single win. Marriage Story was nominated for six awards, and Two Popes was also up for several awards.
This shouldn’t be surprising, as this awards season has shown that a lot of nominations doesn’t necessarily lead to a lot of wins.
For instance, Netflix was nominated for 34 Golden Globes, but only won two. Similarly, the streaming service was nominated for 23 BAFTA awards but only took home two.
However, Netflix can still pride itself on being one of six studios to take home more than one Oscar. Also, this was the first time that a Netflix movie earned an Oscar in an acting category.
Last year, Netflix won four Oscars. Roma won awards for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography and Best Director. Period. End of Sentence won Best Documentary Short Subject.
