Facebook acquires startup that uses AI vision for location accuracy

Facebook has acquired Scape Technologies, which is a computer vision startup that focuses on location accuracy that is more advanced than GPS.
TechCrunch discovered a filing that suggests that the social media giant owns a majority stake of the company.
Further, a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company “acquires smaller tech companies from time to time. We don’t always discuss our plans.”
Scape Technology uses computer vision to determine people’s locations in ways that are beyond the capabilities of standard GPS. The company’s cloud-based “Visual Positioning Service” translates images into 3D maps, which then provide a precise outdoor location.
This technology was initially meant for augmented reality apps, but it can also be applied to power applications in mobility and robotics. The company essentially aims to enable any machine with a camera to be able to understand its surroundings.
It’s currently unknown what Facebook plans to do with the acquisition. However, it does make sense for the social media to purchase it due to its investments in VR and AR.
Source: TechCrunch
