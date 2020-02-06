Bell says that Crave now has 2.6 million subscribers

Bell has announced that Crave now has 2.6 million subscribers, which it says is a 14 percent increase from last year.
The carrier made this announcement in its Q4 2019 earnings report, and says that Crave drove its subscriber revenue up by around 10 percent in the quarter.
Bell also highlighted how starting January 28th, Crave became bilingual as it added thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content to its streaming library, alongside its access to HBO shows like The Outsider, The New Pope and Madame Lebrun.
If subscribers boost their subscription to include the Crave + Super Écran add-on, they gain an additional 1,000 hours of French content. This add-on costs $10 per month on top of the base $10 Crave price or $100 per year.
Bell has also confirmed that it will get access to the French language tracks for any HBO Max original programming slated to be released later this year.
It should also be noted that this number is a decrease of 100,000 subscribers since Bell reported Crave numbers in August. The decline could very well be caused by the Game of Thrones final season, then people quickly unsubscribing.
Source: Bell
