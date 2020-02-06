Edison Mail app adds email templates and rich text composer

Smart email app Edison Mail is rolling out new email templates features as well as an HTML Rich Text Composer.
The new features will arrive on the iOS and Android apps starting February 6th and should help make email communication a little easier for users. To start, the new templates ability allows Edison users to create email templates to quickly send out emails. Billed as helpful for business owners, entrepreneurs and freelance consultants, email templates can help make routine updates, information requests, proposal submissions and price quotes much simpler.
Plus, iOS users can sync email templates across their Apple devices using iCloud.
To create a template, tap the ‘stacked paper symbol’ above the keyboard when composing an email. Users can then view the example template offered by Edison, or create their own by tapping the ‘plus’ icon in the top right corner. Then, name the template and begin filling in the email with your standard text. When you come across a variable that will change, such as the name or date, tap the blue plus sign above the keyboard to add a placeholder. Additionally, users can label placeholders so they know what belongs there. Further, Edison will remind you to fill out the variables if you try to send an email with an empty spot.
Along with templates, Edison users will have access to a new HTML Rich Text Composer. This allows users to tailor an email to their style preferences, format emails with rich content and more. For example, users can change the font, make it bold, italicized, underlined or use strikethrough, change the text colour, adjust size, highlight and format with indentations or bulleted lists.
Coupled with email templates, Edison now offers an excellent suite of tools for creating and sending stylized emails for nearly any purpose.
Those interested in trying out Edison can download it for free on the App Store and Play Store.
Comments