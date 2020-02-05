PREVIOUS|
Mobile World Congress 2020 will continue ahead as planned, despite coronavirus outbreak

LG recently decided to withdraw from the event due to the outbreak

GSMA, the organizers for Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned.

On Wednesday, February 4th, LG withdrew from MWC 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite this, GSMA wants the world to know its event will go on.

“We have spoken to LG and regret not to see them at this year’s MWC20 Barcelona,” a GSMA spokesperson said in response to Reuters. “As we stated yesterday, we can confirm that there is minimal impact on the event thus far and MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020, will proceed as planned,” the spokesperson continued.

Hopefully, GSMA is correct and the virus has minimal impact as I will be heading to Barcelona in a couple of weeks and I really hope I don’t get sick.

Source: Reuters

