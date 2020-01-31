PREVIOUS
There’s now 1 billion people using Windows 10

Congrats, Windows 10!

There’s now one billion people using Windows 10, according to the official Italian Windows Blog (as reported by MSPowerUser).

It was last reported in September 2019 that Microsoft reached 900 million Windows 10 users.

That said, this doesn’t mean that people are switching from Chrome OS or MacOS to Windows 10. It’s possible that Windows 7 or 8 users are just upgrading to Windows 10. Which makes sense, since the older operating systems are quite dated. In fact, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 two weeks ago.

Let us know if you’ve recently started using Windows 10.

Source: Windows Blog Italia, Via: MSPowerUser

