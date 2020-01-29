Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in February

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this February 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in February.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February
- The Mindy Project: seasons 1 – 6 (February 1st)
- Mean Girls (February 14th)
- Bates Motel: seasons 1- 5 (February 19th)
- Blade Runner 2049 (February 25th)
- Anchorman (February 28th)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in January
- Aftermath (February 1st)
- The Lady in the Van (February 2nd)
- Bitten: season 2 (February 6th)
- 60 Minutes in Sports: season 4, episode 2 (February 8th)
- Eddie Griffin: Undeniable (February 8th)
- Gangs of New York (February 11th)
- Moonrise Kingdom (February 11th)
- My Left Foot (February 11th)
- Rampage (February 11th)
- Word is Bond (February 11th)
- Kobe Bryant’s Muse (February 17th)
- The Launch: season 1 (February 20th)
- Racer and the Jailbird (February 24th)
Motive: season 3 (February 28th)
- Women Who Act (February 28th)
- 60 Minutes Sports: season 4, episode 3 (February 29th)
- A Stone’s Throw (February 29th)
- A Swingers Weekend (February 29th)
- Adoration (February 29th)
- Another Kind of Wedding (February 29th)
- Barney’s Version (February 29th)
- Blindness (February 29th)
- Blockers (February 29th)
- Cats and Dogs (February 29th)
- Cedar Rapids (February 29th)
- Charlotte’s Web (February 29th)
- Dim the Fluorescents (February 29th)
- Elephant Song (February 29th)
- Forrest Gump (February 29th)
- Ghost (February 29th)
- Hunger (February 29th)
- I, Robot (February 29th)
- In the Fade (February 29th)
- Isle of Dogs (February 29th)
- Jetsons: The Movie (February 29th)
- Made in Dagenham (February 29th)
- Mean Girls (February 29th)
- Mimic (February 29th)
- Moving Malcolm (February 29th)
- Novitaiate (February 29th)
- Old School (February 29th)
- Paddington Goes to the Mom (February 29th)
- Pan’s Labyrinth (February 29th)
- Pitch Perfect 3 (February 29th)
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (February 29th)
- Selma (February 29th)
- Spun Out (February 29th)
- Submarine (February 29th)
- Super 8 (February 29th)
- Super Duper Sumos (February 29th)
- The Adventures of TinTin (February 29th)
- The Adventures of Paddington Bear: season 3 (February 29th)
- The Big Short (February 29th)
- The Book of Eli (February 29th)
- The Hangover: part II (February 29th)
- The Hills Have Eyes (February 29th)
- The Lesser Blessed
- The Little Vampire (February 29th)
- The Untouchables (February 29th)
- There Will be Blood (February 29th)
- Uncle Buck (February 29th)
- Walk All Over Me (February 29th)
- War of the Warlords (2005) (February 29th)
- Wexford Plaza (February 29th)
- You Killed my Mother (February 29th)
- Your Beautiful Cul de Sac Home (February 29th)
