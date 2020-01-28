Facebook launches ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ tool worldwide

Facebook has made its ‘Off-Facebook Activity‘ tool available to users worldwide in an attempt to ease users’ privacy concerns.
“Other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you,” the company wrote.
The social media giant says that you can now see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to.
Facebook also says that it’s going to prompt 2 billion of its users to review their privacy settings to check out the revamped Privacy Checkup tool.
The tool is designed to help users see who can view their posts and profile information. It’s also meant to strengthen your account security by turning on login alerts and review the information you share with apps you’ve logged into with Facebook.
These recent privacy enhancements are an attempt to clean up the social media giant’s image after several security mishaps including the Cambridge Analytica scandal and a data breach.
Image credit: Facebook
Source: Facebook
