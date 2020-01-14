Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in February

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not know very much about, AcornTV. Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in February:
- The 1900 Island — 03/02/2020
- Anzac Girls — 03/02/2020
- Lovejoy: series 1 & 2 — 03/02/2020
- Agatha Raisin & The Deadly Dance (weekly on Mondays) — 10/02/2020
- Hidden (weekly on Mondays) — 10/02/2020
- Genius of the Ancient World — 17/02/2020
- Sisters — 17/02/2020
- What to do When Someone Dies — 24/02/2020
And here are some shows coming later this year:
- Blood: series 2 — 09/03/2020
- Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears (movie) — March 2020
