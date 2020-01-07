Nintendo is finally selling an official Switch stylus

Nintendo is finally selling an official stylus for the Switch, but only in the U.K. — at least for now.
As first spotted by Eurogamer, the Switch’s new stylus is set to go on sale on February 3rd for £6.99 (roughly $11.49 CAD) in Nintendo’s U.K. store.
The stylus works with games like Super Mario Maker 2 and Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training. As expected, the stylus isn’t compatible with the Switch when it’s docked.
Previous Nintendo consoles, including the 3DS and Wii U, included a stylus right out of the box. While a stylus won’t have a purpose with most titles, those looking for more precision when playing a game like Super Mario Maker 2 could find the accessory useful.
Third-party Switch styluses have been available since the system’s launch, but this marks the first time the Japanese gaming giant has released an official one for the Switch.
It’s unclear when the Switch’s new stylus will be released in Canada and the United States. We’ve reached out to Nintendo for more information.
Source: Eurogamer
