Tesla outperforms 2019 goal, sells over 300,000 in the year

Tesla has announced it has delivered 367,500 electric vehicles in 2019, which is 50 percent more than it delivered the previous year.
TechCrunch reported that the sales were largely made up of the cheaper Model 3.
More than one-third of those sales, or about 112,000 vehicles, happed in Q4 2019, it noted. Tesla also indicated that its production grew by 10 percent from the previous quarter.
It is worth noting that the year did not start off very well for the electric-vehicle manufacturer. In the first quarter, it only delivered 63,000 cars, a nearly one-third drop from what it sold the previous quarter in 2018.
At the time, the numbers predicted what Tesla’s future was going to be like for the year, but the company bounced back in Q2 2019 and delivered 95,200 vehicles and in Q3 2019, it delivered 97,000 vehicles.
Source: TechCrunch
