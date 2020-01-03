Ikea smart blinds finally get Apple HomeKit support

Ikea’s line of Tradfri smart binds are finally getting HomeKit support, according to 9to5Mac.
While the update is rolling out now, not all owners are seeing it yet.
To note, the blinds require the Tradfri hub to control it through HomeKit. The blinds launched in early 2019 and are priced between $129 USD (about $165.52 CAD) to $179 USD (about $232.44 CAD).
Previously, it was unknown whether the blinds were coming to Canada or not, but it looks like they have finally been added to the Ikea Canada site.
The blinds cost $249 CAD, while the Tradfri gateway hub costs $39.99.
To get the support, you need to update the Tradfri gateway, but because the update just started rolling out, you might not see it right away.
Source: 9to5Mac
