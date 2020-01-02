‘Say Allo’ artificial intelligence-powered dating app launches in Montreal

‘Say Allo’ a smart dating app that first launched in the United States in 2018 has now been released in Montreal.
The app was co-founded and developed in Montreal and has finally made its Canadian debut. It was also developed with the help of a Toronto psychologist.
The developers of the app say that it uses artificial intelligence to put forth compatible profile matches for each user.
“Say Allo relies on artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm that includes face-mapping technology to learn user behaviours, interests and physical attraction – hence, cueing in on what each and every user likes and dislikes, maybe even before they do,” according to the press release reads.
It says it offers a different user experience with added safety features to benefit those looking for a match.
“The application is constantly learning user preferences based on their activity on the application, allowing for a more personalized experience and better profile suggestions,” said one of the developers in the press release.
Say Allo is available in Montreal and the U.S. on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
Source: Say Allo
Comments