Best Buy offering two Facebook Portal Mini 8-inch smart displays for $148

Best Buy Canada has discounted the Facebook Portal Mini 8-inch with Alexa and you can now get two for $148, which saves you $211.98.
The discount is applied when you add two of the devices to your online cart.
The smart device lets you make smart video calls to friends and family and display your photos. It also has a smart camera and smart sound to adapt to users’ movements and environments.
It features built-in Amazon Alexa support and works just like any other smart speaker. It also includes rudimentary Facebook controls. This means you can say things like, “Hey Portal, video call Jack,” to start a call.
This sale ends tonight, so act fast if you’re interested.
