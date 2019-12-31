Samsung may launch Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, no S10e successor

Following news that Samsung might change up the naming scheme of its Galaxy S flagship line, more details suggest we won’t see a successor to the excellent Galaxy S10e.
What started as a vague tweet from known leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) now has more legs to it. Ice Universe suggested that in 2020, Samsung would launch the Galaxy S20, a “new beginning” for the phone. A report from German tech publication WinFuture has backed up that claim, noting we can expect three S20 phones next year instead of S11 devices.
Further, WinFuture indicates we’ll see a Galaxy S20, S20+ and an S20 Ultra variant, but no S20e. The new S20 phones will also feature bigger screens, coming in at 6.2-, 6.7- and a hand-cramping 6.9-inches for the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra respectively.
On top of that, the S20 and S20+ will likely come in 4G and 5G variants, while the S20 Ultra will only be available as a 5G device.
However, that last bit may be more of a marketing tactic than anything. All three devices will likely use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets — probably the recently announced Snapdragon 865 — in North America. The 865, however, doesn’t have a built-in modem. Instead, it uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 Modem platform, which supports both 5G and 4G.
The way Qualcomm positioned the X55 Modem and the 865 at its Snapdragon Summit in December, it seems that devices using the systems will be marketed as ‘5G ready.’ In other words, they should work even in regions that don’t have 5G — like Canada — and hopefully be able to connect to 5G when networks come online.
With that in mind, an S20 Ultra with the Snapdragon 865 and X55 Modem should work in Canada, but I’d wager Samsung won’t release it in Canada and launch it in countries with 5G networks instead. Of course, most of this is speculation based on rumour — we won’t know any of this for certain until Samsung release the Galaxy S20 line (or S11 line) in early 2020, potentially in mid-February.
And I sincerely hope that Samsung does release a successor to the S10e — one of my favourite phones of 2019.
Source: WinFuture Via: Android Central
