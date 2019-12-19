PREVIOUS|
Existing Chromecast Ultras now work with Google Stadia

Now you don't need a Chromecast Ultra purchased with the Google Stadia to play on your TV

Dec 19, 2019

11:33 AM EST

When Google launched Stadia, the game streaming platform only worked with Chromecast Ultras purchased alongside the streaming platform.

Now, Google has announced that Stadia users will be able to use their existing Chromecast Ultras.

 

Those who already have a Chromecast Ultra now only need to purchase a Stadia controller for $89 to play games on their TV.

Source: Google

