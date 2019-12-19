Existing Chromecast Ultras now work with Google Stadia

When Google launched Stadia, the game streaming platform only worked with Chromecast Ultras purchased alongside the streaming platform.
Now, Google has announced that Stadia users will be able to use their existing Chromecast Ultras.
If you have access to Stadia already, we have some good news to share. We have rolled out an update to existing Chromecast Ultras that allow them to work with Stadia. Grab your Stadia Controller, sync it to any Chromecast Ultra & start playing on an additional TV in your house.
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 18, 2019
Those who already have a Chromecast Ultra now only need to purchase a Stadia controller for $89 to play games on their TV.
Source: Google
