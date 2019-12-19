Rogers unveils its Boxing Week deals, includes Samsung S10e BOGO offer

Rogers has revealed its Boxing Week deals and is offering a Samsung buy one, get one deal that also includes free Galaxy Buds.
Customers who activate or upgrade to a Samsung S10, S10+ or Note 10+ on select two-year plans will get a Samsung S10e. They won’t have to pay for the S10e, just the additional line plan. Rogers is also throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds with this deal.
The carrier is also offering the iPhone 11 for $0 on an Edge 40 plan. Customers can also get the Samsung 10+ and iPhone XS for $0 on an Edge 30 plan. Additionally, Rogers is offering the iPhone XR, Samsung S10 and S10e for $0 on an Edge 20 plan.
Additionally, you can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy buds for free when you activate or upgrade to select devices on some two-year infinite plans. The devices that are eligible for this deal include the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ or Note 10+.
The carrier is also running an AR experience that gives people a chance to win one of ten Samsung prize packs, which include a Samsung tablet, watch and buds. Users just have to point their phone to the QR code on the carriers’ advertisements in bus shelters.
More information about these deals can be found on Rogers’ Boxing Week deals page.
Update 19/12/19: The article was updated to include information about Rogers’ AR experience.
