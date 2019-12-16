Future Android release may let users automate dark mode

Android users may be able to schedule dark mode to turn on and off automatically in a future Android update, according to a Googler.
Spotted by XDA Developers, a Googler responded to a post on the Google Issue Tracker about dark mode scheduling, writing that the issue “has been fixed and it will become available in a future Android release.”
For some background, Google initially had an option for users to schedule dark mode built into the Android Q Beta. However, the company dropped the feature with the release of stable Android 10. Around the same time, a Reddit AMA revealed that Google considered having dark mode turn on and off automatically based on the sunset and sunrise.
Unfortunately, it decided against that for a few reasons, chief among them being user experience. Because of how dark mode works on Android, switching can cause some apps to restart. If someone is using an app and it suddenly quits and restarts, it can be frustrating. Further, the existing code for determining sunset and sunrise is quite large, and Google didn’t want to rely on it with its dark mode code.
Thankfully, it seems Google may have found a solution, if the Issue Tracker post is to be believed. That means future Android builds may let users automate dark mode. Hopefully there are other options beyond just sunset and sunrise, such as a custom schedule to turn on dark mode. It’s worth noting that iOS 13 allows users to set a custom schedule for dark mode, turn it on based on sunset or manually toggle it on.
In the meantime, there is an app solution that will let you automate dark mode on Android 10. It gets around app restarts by waiting until you’re not using the device to switch themes, which can make the transition smoother. Check out the MobileSyrup how-to on installing the app, since it’s a bit complex.
Source: XDA Developers Via: Android Authority
