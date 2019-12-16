Star Trek: Picard renewed for Season 2 ahead of January premiere on Crave

CBS All Access has renewed its Star Trek: Picard series for a second season ahead of the first season’s premiere on January 23rd.
In Canada, Bell Media holds the exclusive rights to Picard and will broadcast the series on its CTV Sci-Fi channel in English and Z channel in French. Each episode will begin streaming on Bell’s Crave service the following day.
As the name suggests, Picard features the return of the iconic USS Enterprise captain, played once again by Patrick Stewart. The series marks Stewart’s first time in the role since 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis and explores the fallout of the destruction of Romulus.
While CBS has yet to officially comment on the renewal, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the company is likely waiting to make one once it’s confirmed a new showrunner for the series’ second season. As it stands, the current showrunner, novelist Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay), is reportedly looking to shift duties to another creator as he moves onto other projects.
The most recent look at the series came from New York Comic-Con in October via a new trailer. Check it out below:
