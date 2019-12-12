PREVIOUS|
News

Out of nowhere, Square Enix releases The Last Remnant Remastered on mobile

The company didn't announce or even tease a mobile version of the game beforehand

Dec 12, 2019

5:23 PM EST

0 comments

The Last Remnant Remastered

Square Enix has launched The Last Remnant Remastered on Android and iOS.

Notably, the game wasn’t given any prior announcement or even tease, making this release particularly surprising.

As the name suggests, the game is a remastered version of 2008 Xbox 360 JRPG The Last Remnant, which follows people who wield ancient artifacts containing mysterious abilities. The Remastered version came to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last year.

The Last Remnant was made by a team made up of notable Japanese developers, including Akitoshi Kawazu (Final Fantasy series), Yusuke Naora (art director on Final Fantasy X and XV) and Hiroshi Takai (assistant director of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn).

The Last Remnant Remastered is available for $27.99 CAD on Android and iOS.

Related Articles

News

Dec 11, 2019

2:17 PM EST

Rewound turns your iPhone into an iPod Classic

News

Dec 11, 2019

4:14 PM EST

Google developing ‘Resume on Reboot’ for faster Android update process

News

Nov 30, 2019

9:57 AM EST

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light comes to Apple Arcade

News

Dec 2, 2019

7:04 AM EST

‘Console quality’ Dynasty Warriors mobile game in the works

Comments