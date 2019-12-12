Out of nowhere, Square Enix releases The Last Remnant Remastered on mobile

Square Enix has launched The Last Remnant Remastered on Android and iOS.
Notably, the game wasn’t given any prior announcement or even tease, making this release particularly surprising.
As the name suggests, the game is a remastered version of 2008 Xbox 360 JRPG The Last Remnant, which follows people who wield ancient artifacts containing mysterious abilities. The Remastered version came to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last year.
The Last Remnant was made by a team made up of notable Japanese developers, including Akitoshi Kawazu (Final Fantasy series), Yusuke Naora (art director on Final Fantasy X and XV) and Hiroshi Takai (assistant director of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn).
The Last Remnant Remastered is available for $27.99 CAD on Android and iOS.
