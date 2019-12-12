PREVIOUS|
Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox kick off big sales for The Game Awards

Save on games like Control, Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2

Dec 12, 2019

8:04 PM EST

On December 12th, The Game Awards’ next ceremony will be held Los Angeles to celebrate the biggest and best games of the year.

To coincide with the event, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox have all launched ‘The Game Awards’ sales on some of these very titles.

Below is a breakdown of some of the most notable deals from each platform holders:

Nintendo eShop

Some of the Nintendo Switch games discounted include:

The full list of Nintendo eShop ‘The Game Award’ sales can be found here.

PlayStation Store

Here are some of the PlayStation 4 deals:

The full list of PlayStation Store The Game Awards deals can be found here.

Xbox

The full list of Xbox ‘The Game Awards’ deals can be found here.

For more information on The Game Awards, check out where to watch the show here and a list of all the Canadian-made nominees here.

Image credit: 505 Games

