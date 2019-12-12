Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox kick off big sales for The Game Awards

On December 12th, The Game Awards’ next ceremony will be held Los Angeles to celebrate the biggest and best games of the year.
To coincide with the event, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox have all launched ‘The Game Awards’ sales on some of these very titles.
Below is a breakdown of some of the most notable deals from each platform holders:
Nintendo eShop
Some of the Nintendo Switch games discounted include:
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda — $21.99 (regularly $31.49)
- Celeste — $12.25 (regularly $24.51)
- GRIS — $10.49 (regularly $20.99)
- Octopath Traveler — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes — $18.89 (regularly $37.79)
The full list of Nintendo eShop ‘The Game Award’ sales can be found here.
PlayStation Store
Here are some of the PlayStation 4 deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Concrete Genie — $26.79 (regularly $39.99)
- Control — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Days Gone — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Resident Evil 2 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of PlayStation Store The Game Awards deals can be found here.
Xbox
- Control — $57.74 (regularly $76.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) — $26.39 (regularly $79.99) [also available on Xbox Game Pass]
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan — $26.79 (regularly $39.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- No Man’s Sky — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $47.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Resident Evil 2 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Sea of Solitude — $16.89 (regularly $25.99)
The full list of Xbox ‘The Game Awards’ deals can be found here.
For more information on The Game Awards, check out where to watch the show here and a list of all the Canadian-made nominees here.
Image credit: 505 Games
