New hockey game ‘Ultimate Rivals: The Rink’ coming to Apple Arcade

Apple announced another new game making its way exclusively to Apple Arcade.
Dubbed ‘Ultimate Rivals: The Rink,’ the game is the first in a series of unique sports games from Bit Fry Game Studios. Ultimate Rivals brings together athletes from hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game.
In The Rink, players can choose from over 50 superstar athletes to compete in two-on-two hockey matches.
“Players can combine, for instance, Alex Ovechkin and Alex Morgan against De’Aaron Fox and Jose Altuve or Skylar Diggins-Smith and Wayne Gretzky. Different combinations of heroes unlock unique ways to play and win against the AI or other gamers in online multiplayer matches,” Apple said in a release.
Further, the game boasts 60fps graphics and tight controls, as well as excellent visuals and sound design.
It includes licensed athletes from the NHL, NBA, NFL Players Association, MLB, WNBA and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association (USWNTPA). Ultimate Rivals also features retired legends like Wayne Gretzky. Bit Fry plans to add additional athletes over time.
While Ultimate Rivals: The Rink launches December 12th across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, Bit Fry will follow it up with an NBA-licensed basketball game called “Ultimate Rivals: The Court” in spring 2020.
