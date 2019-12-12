PREVIOUS|
Google reportedly working on screenshot editor for Chrome on Android

The feature is currently in the development stages

Dec 12, 2019

3:33 PM EST

It looks like Google is preparing to roll out a screenshot editor for Chrome on Android, according to app code spotted by XDA Developers.

The tech giant introduced a new markup tool to make annotations simpler in Android 9 Pie last year. In September, Google tested another a new markup tool that was released to Google Photos.

It is now looking to add a similar feature to Chrome on Android according to the app code. There is a new flag in the code that reads “Chrome Share Screenshots” that “Enables UI to edit and share screenshots.” Additional code suggests that the screenshot image editor will “utilize the Ink image editor library.”

It is currently unknown what the editing UI will look like or what features it will include, but is it expected to look similar to the editing UI that is already present in other Google apps.

The feature is currently in the early stages of development and it is likely going to take some time before it rolls out to users.

Source: XDA Developers

