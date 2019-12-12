Looks like the end of year sale is coming early as Best Buy Canada has unveiled its Boxing Day deals with hundreds of items to be tagged on its site as ‘Boxing Day Price Now.’ These deals start on December 13th and go until December 19th.
Here’s a full rundown of what you can expect, which is perfect for the last-minute gift ideas.
- iPhone XR 64GB for $0 on contract with $200 gift card
- iPhone 8 64GB for $0 on contract with $200 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB for $0 on contract with $150 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128 GB for $0 on contract with $150 gift card
- LG G8X 128GB for $0 on contract with $200 gift card
- Google Pixel 4 64GB for $0 on contract with $200 gift card
- Google Pixel 4XL 64GB for $0 on contract with $200 gift card
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition 40mm Smartwatch – $209.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle with Collection of Mana + Battle Buds In-Ear Headset – $299.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB VR Headset – $199.99 (Reg. $269.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Super Mario Party (Switch) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle – $299.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle – $449.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Up to $150.00 off Apple iPad Pro [Until December 15]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Tablet, 128GB – $699.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1299.99 (Reg. $1599.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $849.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16GB – $74.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Amazon Kindle 6″ eBook Reader – $89.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6″ eBook Reader – $119.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Dell 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $899.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- Dell 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1099.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- HP 14″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $499.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ eBook Reader – $119.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Amazon Echo, 3rd Generation – $89.00 (Reg. $129.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock – $44.00 (Reg. $79.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 – $69.00 (Reg. $99.99)
- Google Nest Hub – $99.00 (Reg. $169.00)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.00 (Reg. $69.00)
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit (4 Pack) with Amazon Echo Dot – $169.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Philips Hue LED Lightstrip Plus, 2m – $64.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Philips Hue Play Light Bar Starter Kit – $169.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa, 2nd Generation – $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ with Remote – $69.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – $449.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Bose SoundLink II Colour Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – $209.99 (Reg. $269.99)
- Bose SoundSport Free Bluetooth Headphones – $209.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $139.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- JBL Under Armour Flash In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $139.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50R Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Sony STR-DN1080 7.2 Channel Atmos Network AV Receiver – $449.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Sony EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $49.99 (Reg. $59.99)
- Sony WH-CH700N Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $179.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 8-Quart – $84.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- Instant Pot Zest Plus Rice and Grain Cooker – $64.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier with HEPA Filter – $599.99 (Reg. $749.99)
- Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum – $349.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum – $249.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth Item Tracker, 4 Pack – $69.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC Memory Card – $22.99 (Reg. $32.99)
- LG 24″ 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $119.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- LG 27″ 4K 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $399.99 (Reg. $519.99)
- LG 32″ WQHD 144Hz 5ms GTG VA LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Acer 32″ 4K 60Hz 4ms GTG VA LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $399.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- D-Link Wireless AC1750 Dual-Band Gigabit Router – $79.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- HP Sprocket 200 Photo Printer – $99.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- Lexar 128GB microSDXC Memory Card – $24.99 (Reg. $59.99)
- Linksys Velop AC1300 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $219.99 (Reg. $269.99)
- Logitech G903 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – $84.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech M325 Wireless Optical Mouse – $14.99 (Reg. $19.99)
- Logitech Wireless Charging Stand – $44.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AC2600 Gigabit Router – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 Wireless AC3200 Tri-Band Router – $229.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Razer Essential Optical Keyboard, Mouse and Mat Gaming Bundle – $119.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable Hard Drive – $69.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- Seagate Expansion 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive – $119.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- WD My Passport 4TB USB Portable External Hard Drive – $129.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $399.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $469.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- Insignia 50″ 4K HDR LED TV, Fire TV Edition – $399.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- LG 49″ 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $449.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- LG 55″ 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $499.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- LG 65″ B9 4K HDR OLED WebOS Smart TV – $2199.99 (Reg. $2999.99)
- Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 (Reg. $2599.99)
- TCL 55″ 6-Series 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $649.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- TCL 65″ 4-Series 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $649.99)
