Fizz giving customers 1GB of bonus mobile data for free

Vidéotron’s Fizz is giving away 1GB of bonus mobile data to its customers to celebrate its first birthday.
Fizz says that customers will receive the bonus once they sign into their account. Customers will receive a pop-up notifying them of the bonus data.
“To show you how much we value your trust and loyalty, we’re throwing you a little surprise: 1GB of bonus mobile data! Your gift is already hiding in plain sight in your account. Just sign in and it’ll pop up,” the carrier said in a Facebook post.
Fizz also recently lowered the prices of its 1GB, 2GB and 4GB mobile plans.
Source: Fizz
Comments