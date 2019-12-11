Freedom Mobile now lets customers contact support through WhatsApp

Freedom Mobile customers can now contact the carrier for live support through a WhatsApp chat.
All you have to do is open a new chat in WhatsApp with Freedom’s international customer support number, which is listed on its website as 647-700-2435.
Once the chat begins, you’ll notice that the account has a verified checkmark next to it, ensuring users that they are indeed chatting with a Freedom customer service representative.
Additionally, you will get a message that reads “This chat is with the official business account of ‘Freedom Mobile’: Tap for more info.” Once you tap for more information, you will receive a prompt stating that WhatsApp has verified the account belongs to Freedom Mobile.
We tested out the live chat and were able to connect to a customer representative within a few minutes.
The carrier also recently launched Apple Business Chat for customer support allowing users to contact the company through iMessage. You can also contact WhatsApp through Twitter direct messages and Facebook Messenger.
Via: iPhone in Canada
