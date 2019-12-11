Rewound turns your iPhone into an iPod Classic

Rewound, a simple iOS music playing app is capable of turning any iPhone into an iPod Classic.
While this isn’t the same in-development app I covered last week, it seems Rewound’s developer, Louis Anslow from the Rethought agency, beat design student Elvin Hu (@elvin_note_11) to the punch.
Even better, it will likely be difficult for Apple to remove Rewound from the App Store given it’s just a basic music playing app that can be skinned.
This means that you need to download an image to skin it in order for Rewound to look like a retro iPod. This is easy to do and only requires navigating to a specific Twitter hashtag (#rewoundskinms) and downloading an image. I went through this process in less than a minute.
Right now Rewound only works with Apple Music, but a notification when first launching the app states that Spotify integration is coming soon.
While not exactly practical in 2019, my nostalgic side really likes Rewound. The app even includes haptic feedback as you slide your thumb around the iconic click wheel.
More importantly, Rewound means that I can finally fulfill my useless dream of listening to Blink 182’s self-titled album on my iPod Classic with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Rewound is available for free in the iOS App Store.
