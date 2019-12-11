LG’s latest smartphone isn’t a foldable, but it does feature two screens.
The LG G8X ThinQ includes an identical attachable secondary display. While the phone isn’t the most well-known device, it’s pretty unique, especially in the Canadian market.
In addition, the handset sports flagship specifications, including a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The LG G8X is definitely one of the best phones of the year even without the attachment display and is what I’d consider a sleeper hit. The secondary display is great for multi-tasking and it even helped me win my first game of PUBG Mobile.
Luckily for you, our friends at Bell hooked us up with a G8X ThinQ to give to one lucky winner. The phone comes in 'Aurora Black' and also sports the second-screen attachment.
