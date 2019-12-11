Twitter now supports iOS Live Photos by turning them into GIFs

Twitter has added support for iOS Live Photos by turning them into GIFs when they’re tweeted.
Now, when you add a Live Photo to a tweet that you’re composing, a GIF button appears next to the image. The button is crossed out by default, which means that it will be posted as a still image. If you tap the button, then the Live Photo is shared as a GIF.
Give the gift of GIFs. You can now upload your iOS Live Photos as GIFs anywhere you upload photos on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/D8TIfsBwyd
— Twitter (@Twitter) December 11, 2019
Apple first introduced Live Photos in 2015 alongside the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. Questions regarding whether the feature would be supported by social media platforms quickly followed. Tumblr and Facebook adopted support for Live Photos in 2015 and now Twitter has finally followed suit.
The ability to change Live Photos into GIFs is a useful feature since GIFs autoplay on the Twitter timeline. It’s nice that the feature isn’t on by default because not every Live Photo needs to be turned into a GIF.
The social media giant also recently announced that it was going to preserve the quality of JPEGs on the platform.
Source: @Twitter
Comments