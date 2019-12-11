The classic mobile game Angry Birds, which spawned two movies and an amusement park, is 10 years old today.
The first Angry Birds game launched on iOS and was one of the platform’s top highlighted apps for what felt like years. Since then, the game has grown into a massive franchise with tons of titles featuring the classic birds.
You can’t download the original game in the iOS App Store anymore, but Gamasutra reported that it garnered a total of over 4.5 billion downloads over the past decade.
To celebrate the Angry Birds’ success, Rovio, the game’s developer, held an event in Angry Birds 2 that tasked players with popping 10 billion pigs. Players reached that goal and the developer donated $100,000 USD (roughly, $131,955 CAD) to Unicef.
Source: Gamasutra
