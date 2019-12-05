PREVIOUS|
News

Season 3 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming a day early

Maisel fans, it's our lucky day

Dec 5, 2019

8:13 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon’s smash hit original show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming a day early on the retailer’s streaming service.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can launch the app on any device that supports it and start watching the show.

The show has won numerous Emmy awards, and in my opinion, is drop-dead hilarious.

The show is a period piece from the mind of Amy Sherman-Palladino, the mastermind behind Gilmore Girls. It’s about a woman from Manhattan’s upper west side in the late 50’s who begins a career as a standup comedian.

So far, I’m unable to find anything online that officially says the show has come out, but numerous users on Twitter are posting about it, and the Apple TV app pushed a notification to my phone about it being available. Of course, I’m watching it too.

This post will be updated if the stream goes down and it’s no longer available today.

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2019

2:35 PM EST

Best memory deals on MicroSD cards and hard drives on Amazon

News

Dec 14, 2018

12:47 PM EST

CRTC mandates standards for TTY, IP relay accessibility messaging services

News

Dec 4, 2019

9:06 PM EST

Amazon Charts launches ‘This Year in Books’ year-in-review for Canada

News

Dec 3, 2019

7:07 AM EST

Amazon creates AI-powered virtual medical scribe to generate patient records

Comments