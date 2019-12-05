Season 3 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming a day early

Amazon’s smash hit original show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming a day early on the retailer’s streaming service.
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can launch the app on any device that supports it and start watching the show.
The show has won numerous Emmy awards, and in my opinion, is drop-dead hilarious.
The show is a period piece from the mind of Amy Sherman-Palladino, the mastermind behind Gilmore Girls. It’s about a woman from Manhattan’s upper west side in the late 50’s who begins a career as a standup comedian.
So far, I’m unable to find anything online that officially says the show has come out, but numerous users on Twitter are posting about it, and the Apple TV app pushed a notification to my phone about it being available. Of course, I’m watching it too.
This post will be updated if the stream goes down and it’s no longer available today.
