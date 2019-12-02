Telus has unveiled its Cyber Monday deals and is offering free headphones with select activations and has discounted a number of smartphones.
Customers can get free Powerbeats Pro when they activate or renew an iPhone XS 512GB online. The carrier is also offering free BeatsX to customers who activate or renew an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max online.
You can also get free Galaxy Buds when you activate or renew an eligible Samsung smartphone online. Eligible phones include the Samsung GS10, GS10+, Note 10+, S10e, A50, A70 and S9.
Customers can also save $540 on the iPhone XS 256GB, $950 on the iPhone XS 512GB and $561 on the iPhone XS Max 256GB.
Telus is also offering its Peace of Mind Plus 20GB promo plan for $85 with the iPhone 11 Pro Max for $0 upfront plus taxes.
You can check out all of Telus’ Cyber Monday deals on its website.
