PREVIOUS|
News

Telus unveils Cyber Monday offers on smartphones and headphones

The carrier is offering free headphones with select smartphone activations

Dec 2, 2019

10:39 AM EST

0 comments

Telus has unveiled its Cyber Monday deals and is offering free headphones with select activations and has discounted a number of smartphones.

Customers can get free Powerbeats Pro when they activate or renew an iPhone XS 512GB online. The carrier is also offering free BeatsX to customers who activate or renew an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max online.

You can also get free Galaxy Buds when you activate or renew an eligible Samsung smartphone online. Eligible phones include the Samsung GS10, GS10+, Note 10+, S10e, A50, A70 and S9.

Customers can also save $540 on the iPhone XS 256GB, $950 on the iPhone XS 512GB and $561 on the iPhone XS Max 256GB.

Telus is also offering its Peace of Mind Plus 20GB promo plan for $85 with the iPhone 11 Pro Max for $0 upfront plus taxes.

You can check out all of Telus’ Cyber Monday deals on its website.

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2019

6:00 AM EST

CCTS annual report shows 35 percent increase in telecom complaints

News

Dec 2, 2019

9:53 AM EST

Fido unveils Cyber Monday deals offering $200 bill credit, discounted home internet

News

Dec 2, 2019

7:13 AM EST

Best Buy Canada unveils 2019 Cyber Monday tech deals

News

Dec 2, 2019

9:02 AM EST

Rogers offering $200 credit if you activate a device on select plans for Cyber Monday

Comments