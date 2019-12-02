PREVIOUS|
Fido unveils Cyber Monday deals offering $200 bill credit, discounted home internet

The carrier is continuing its 'Double the Data' promo on select plans

Dec 2, 2019

9:53 AM EST

Fido, like its parent company Rogers, is also offering customers $200 bill credit when they activate a new phone online.

This offer is eligible with a two-year voice and data plan. Fido says the deal can be used for phones that are currently $0 such as the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy A70 or S10e.

The carrier is also offering ‘Fido Home Internet 150u’ at 50 percent off for 12 months, making it $75 per month.

Fido is also continuing its ‘Double the Data’ promo for the holidays, which doubles the data for customers on the 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans.

You can find out more about Fido’s Cyber Monday deals on its website. 

