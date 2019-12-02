PREVIOUS|
News

Here are Staples Canada’s Cyber Monday 2019 deals

Deals are valid today only

Dec 2, 2019

11:02 AM EST

0 comments

Staples Canada has revealed its deals for Cyber Monday 2019.

Below is a list of some of the most notable offers. Note that the majority of Staples’ Cyber Monday promotions are only valid today, December 2nd.

  • Apple MacBook Air — $949.99 (regularly $1,119.99)
  • HP Laptop 15-db1007ca laptop — $499.99 (regularly $679.99)
  • JBL T110BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones — $29.98 (regularly $59.98)
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 6.4-inch Unlocked Smart Phone, 64 GB — $399.99 (regularly $449.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy A70 6.7 Inch Unlocked Smart Phone, 128 GB — $499.99 (regularly $629.99)
  • Sonos One 2nd Gen Smart Speaker with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Built-in — $189.99 (regularly $249.99)
  • 25 percent off select computer input devices (using coupon code 25CMP)
  • $20 off when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablets (using coupon code 70923)

The full list of Staples’ Cyber Monday deals can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Dec 2, 2019

7:13 AM EST

Best Buy Canada unveils 2019 Cyber Monday tech deals

News

Oct 8, 2019

8:09 PM EDT

Staples offering discounts on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad for as low as $315

News

Nov 30, 2019

9:10 AM EST

Walmart Canada reveals Cyber Monday 2019 tech deals

News

Oct 11, 2019

4:39 PM EDT

Staples weekend sale offers 30 percent off gaming monitors

Comments