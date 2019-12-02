Here are Staples Canada’s Cyber Monday 2019 deals

Staples Canada has revealed its deals for Cyber Monday 2019.
Below is a list of some of the most notable offers. Note that the majority of Staples’ Cyber Monday promotions are only valid today, December 2nd.
- Apple MacBook Air — $949.99 (regularly $1,119.99)
- HP Laptop 15-db1007ca laptop — $499.99 (regularly $679.99)
- JBL T110BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones — $29.98 (regularly $59.98)
- Samsung Galaxy A50 6.4-inch Unlocked Smart Phone, 64 GB — $399.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A70 6.7 Inch Unlocked Smart Phone, 128 GB — $499.99 (regularly $629.99)
- Sonos One 2nd Gen Smart Speaker with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Built-in — $189.99 (regularly $249.99)
- 25 percent off select computer input devices (using coupon code 25CMP)
- $20 off when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablets (using coupon code 70923)
The full list of Staples’ Cyber Monday deals can be found here.
Comments