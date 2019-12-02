PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada offering free 128GB microSD card with Nintendo Switch for Cyber Monday

Not as good as a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but still solid

Dec 2, 2019

11:31 AM EST

0 comments

The Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal memory, so owners will likely need a microSD card to increase that capacity at some point down the line.

With that in mind, Best Buy Canada is currently offering a free 128GB Nintendo-branded Sandisk microSD card with the purchase of a Switch. This Cyber Monday offer works out to $55 CAD in savings, but it’s only available today, December 2nd.

The promotion is available online and in-store. Note that the Nintendo Switch costs $399.

Best Buy Canada’s other Cyber Monday deals can be found here.

