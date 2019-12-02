Sonos discounts a variety of speakers for Cyber Monday

American company Sonos is having an exclusive Cyber Monday sale, available today.
The speaker company is selling a variety of its Sonos devices until December 2nd. After Cyber Monday you can still save $50 on the One and One SL until January 5th.
Here are the deals in Canadian pricing.
- Sonos One: now $189, was $249
- Sonos One SL: now $169, was $229
- Sonos Play 5: now $499, was $599
- Sonos Beam: now $399, was $499
- Sonos Playbar: now $719, was $899
- Sonos Playbase: now $719, was $899
- Sonos Sub: now $719, was $899
- Sonos Amp: now $639, was $799
- Indoor Outdoor Set (One, Move): now $688, was $748
- 3.1 Entertainment Set (Beam, Sub): now $1,118, was $1,398
- 3.1 Entertainment Set (Playbar, Sub): now $1,438, was $1,798
- In-Wall Set (Amp, In-Wall speaker pair): now $1,438, was $1,598
- In Ceiling Set (Amp, In-Ceiling Speaker pair): now $1438, was $1598
- Outdoor Set (Amp, Outdoor Speaker pair): now $1,638, was $1,798
- 5.0 Surround Set (Beam One SL x 2): now $737, was $957
- 5.1 Surround Set (Beam, Sub, One SL x 2): now $1,456, was $1,856
- 5.1 Surround Set (Playbar, Sub, One, One SL): now $1,796, was $2,276
Check out all of the deals on Sonos’ Cyber Monday sale.
