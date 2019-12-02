PREVIOUS|
News

Sonos discounts a variety of speakers for Cyber Monday

These deals end December 2nd

Dec 2, 2019

11:50 AM EST

0 comments

American company Sonos is having an exclusive Cyber Monday sale, available today.

The speaker company is selling a variety of its Sonos devices until December 2nd. After Cyber Monday you can still save $50 on the One and One SL until January 5th.

Here are the deals in Canadian pricing.

  • Sonos One: now $189, was $249
  • Sonos One SL: now $169, was $229
  • Sonos Play 5: now $499, was $599
  • Sonos Beam: now $399, was $499
  • Sonos Playbar: now $719, was $899
  • Sonos Playbase: now $719, was $899
  • Sonos Sub: now $719, was $899
  • Sonos Amp: now $639, was $799
  • Indoor Outdoor Set (One, Move): now $688, was $748
  • 3.1 Entertainment Set (Beam, Sub): now $1,118, was $1,398
  • 3.1 Entertainment Set (Playbar, Sub): now $1,438, was $1,798
  • In-Wall Set (Amp, In-Wall speaker pair): now $1,438, was $1,598
  • In Ceiling Set (Amp, In-Ceiling Speaker pair): now $1438, was $1598
  • Outdoor Set (Amp, Outdoor Speaker pair): now $1,638, was $1,798
  • 5.0 Surround Set (Beam One SL x 2): now $737, was $957
  • 5.1 Surround Set (Beam, Sub, One SL x 2): now $1,456, was $1,856
  • 5.1 Surround Set (Playbar, Sub, One, One SL): now $1,796, was $2,276

Check out all of the deals on Sonos’ Cyber Monday sale.

Related Articles

News

Nov 5, 2019

9:38 AM EST

Get free Chromecast by setting up Google Assistant on Sonos Beam soundbar

News

Oct 30, 2019

2:05 PM EDT

Sonos launches trade-up program that knocks 30 percent off new products

News

Nov 12, 2019

12:30 PM EST

Sonos’s Black Friday deals offer up to $180 off products

Comments