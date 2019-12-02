Facebook will soon let you transfer photos, video to Google Photos

You will now be able to bulk export content from your Facebook.
A new tool that the social media service is providing will let users transfer Facebook photos and videos to other online services, starting with Google Photos, Facebook said in a blogpost.
The service will be part of the Data Transfer Project, an agreement made between Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter to make bulk transfers easy between services.
This service will first be available in Ireland and eventually will roll out globally in the first half of 2020.
