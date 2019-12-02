PREVIOUS|
News

Facebook will soon let you transfer photos, video to Google Photos

The service will first start in Ireland and will roll out globally in 2020

Dec 2, 2019

8:42 AM EST

0 comments

Facebook app on Android

You will now be able to bulk export content from your Facebook.

A new tool that the social media service is providing will let users transfer Facebook photos and videos to other online services, starting with Google Photos, Facebook said in a blogpost.

The service will be part of the Data Transfer Project, an agreement made between Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter to make bulk transfers easy between services.

This service will first be available in Ireland and eventually will roll out globally in the first half of 2020.

Source: Facebook Via Engadget

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2019

11:05 AM EST

Facebook, Instagram suffering outages in North America, Europe

News

Nov 25, 2019

2:08 PM EST

Facebook tests Favorites feature, similar to Instagram’s Close Friends

News

Nov 26, 2019

5:00 AM EST

Facebook tools help Canadian small businesses compete: study

Comments